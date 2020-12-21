MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver upset he couldn’t pass a car stuck in the snow is facing a criminal threatening charge after pulling out a gun in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to 99 Eastern Ave. around 4 p.m. spoke to witnesses who said a car had gotten stuck in the snow and another vehicle had stopped to help the driver, according to Manchester police.

Shortly after, 28-year-old Hanis Colic, of Manchester, drove up in a blue Mercedes Benz, which was unable to pass due to the cars in the roadway, police said.

He got out of his car and started to argue with the people before he went back to his car, grabbed a gun and pointed it at one of the stopped vehicles, witnesses told police.

Officers located Colic and he was arrested for criminal threatening.

His bail was set at $2,500 and his court date is to be determined.

