Police: Driver was impaired, using phone before Pelham rollover

PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An underage girl was impaired behind the wheel and using her phone before her vehicle rolled over early Monday morning in Pelham, police said.

Pelham police officers responding to a reported rollover crash on Simpson Road about 2 a.m. found a 2013 Jeep Wrangler on its side, according to police. The driver, 20-year-old Megan Lemay, of Pleham, was found uninjured and refused medical treatment.

Officers investigating the crash say they found Lemay’s iPhone near the vehicle, which was still open to a FaceTime call. They also determined that she was impaired and in possession of prescription drugs, according to police.

Lemay was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence of prescription drugs and prohibited use of mobile electronic devices while driving.

She was released to an adult on $2,000 person recognizance bail and is due to be arraigned in Salem District Court on July 9.

