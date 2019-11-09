Police: Driver waves loaded gun in Danvers road rage incident

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing firearm charges after waving a loaded handgun at a fellow motorist on I-95 in Danvers Saturday, state police said.

Troopers responding to reports of road rage on I-95 northbound near exit 50 at 7:35 a.m. found a motorist who said another driver in a grey Nissan Sentra had brandished a gun at him, police said. Troopers allegedly found a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle near Exit 52 in Boxford and found a loaded Taurus Spectrum .380 pistol in the car.

Matthew Meserve, 31, of Rollinsford, New Hampshire, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded weapon, possession of a gun without a license and possession of ammunition without a license. He will be arraigned in Salem District Court on Tuesday.

