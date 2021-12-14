BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old who blew through a light in Boston on Monday and fatally struck another motorist is under arrest at the hospital, officials announced.
Troopers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Birmingham Parkway and Western Avenue around 10 p.m. found two cars that had collided, officials said. A woman in her 50s suffered fatal injuries.
The 19-year-old male driver who was arrested “ran a light at high speed,” according to a tweet from state police.
No other information was immediately released.
