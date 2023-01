BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police say a man who drove down the commuter rail tracks in Braintree on Friday and damaged an MBTA signal box told officers he “missed his turn.”

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the are of Commercial Street.

1/6 at 5PM a 51 year old Weymouth man stated he missed his turned & ended up on the MBTA commuter rail tracks in vicinity of Commercial St. Braintree. Damage to T signal box & vehicle tire. Towed from scene. No injury. Service was delayed. pic.twitter.com/Qgn2yY6Rh3 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 7, 2023

The vehicle was towed from the scene and there were no reported injuries.

