Police: Driver who fatally struck 4-year-old boy in NH was 39-year-old man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car crash involving a child in the area of Flagerty Lane and Schuyler Street around 3 p.m. spoke with neighbors who said the toddler was struck while playing near the intersection of two nearby alleyways, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Neighbors said their hearts break for the family and friends of the little boy.

“Very gentle, he was nice, friendly, very talkative child. Just carefree,” Robin Philbrick said. “He rides his bike out there frequently, all the time, all the kids do.”

The 39-year-old man who was driving the truck remained at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was taking a right turn into an alley when he struck the boy.

Cars often use the alleys as cut-throughs and there are signs telling drivers to slow down.

“People just need to slow down in the alleyways and take caution when they’re driving,” Philbrick said. “Over there is filled with nothing but kids playing and it’s awful.”

No additional details were immediately available.

