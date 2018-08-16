Police: Driver who hit, killed motorcyclist in Bridgewater was on drugs with child passenger

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Bridgewater Thursday is facing criminal charges after investigators determined he was operating while under the influence of drugs with a child passenger, officials said.

Officers responding to a motor vehicle crash involving a car and motorcycle on Bedford Street about 11:50 a.m. found a Toyota sedan and motorcycle that had crashed, Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte and Fire Chief Thomas Levy said in a joint statement.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, who was also not named, remained on scene and was arrested on charges of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, endangering a child while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

A preliminary investigation found the driver of the sedan was traveling northbound on Route 18 when he crossed the center line in an effort to pass the vehicle in front of him and hit the motorcyclist head-on.

The crash is being investigated by the Bridgewater Police Department.

The driver is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court.

