Police: Driver who triggered Lowell crash that left 2 seriously injured was on drugs

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of causing a violent car crash in Lowell Monday that left two people seriously injured was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Chelmsford Street about 5:18 p.m. determined a GMC driven by Ferdinand Santiago, 41, of Lowell, swerved into the oncoming lane and hit a Honda Civic and a motorcycle, according to police.

The driver of the Honda, a 27-year-old woman, had to be extracted from the vehicle using hydraulic tools and was transported by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries.

The 54-year-old Lowell man on the motorcycle was also taken by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries.

Santiago, who was also hospitalized, was later arrested on two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury and operating a motor vehicle to endanger, according to police.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

