MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A drunken driver with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit crashed into a pole in a parking lot in Merrimack, New Hampshire on , authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a possible car crash in the area of Daniel Webster Highway and McGaw Bridge Road around 8:15 p.m. discovered that a car had struck a pole in the parking lot of Vault Storage, according to Merrimack police.

They spoke with the operator, 39-year-old Marcia Shattuck, of Nashua, and noticed possible signs of intoxication due to the consumption of alcoholic beverages, police added.

She was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and brought back to the Merrimack Police Department, where her breath alcohol content allegedly measured in excess of 0.16.

Shattuck was additionally charged with aggravated operating under the influence of liquor.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 24 in 9th Circuit District Court of Merrimack.

