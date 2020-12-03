Police: Driver without license plate arrested for stolen gun possession

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have arrested a man who they say was driving without a license plate in Wilmington on Tuesday who was wanted on two active warrants.

A trooper patrolling Route 93 shortly after 11 a.m. spotted a BMW sedan traveling northbound without license plate on the rear and initiated a vehicle stop, police said.

An electronic RMV inquiry was performed which showed that the driver, Jahmar Clarke, 21, of Boston, had two active warrants out for his arrest, according to police.

Clarke was placed under arrest and his truck was towed from the scene.

A loaded .22 caliber pistol stolen out of South Carolina was found in the vehicle, according to police.

Clarke was ordered held without bail and is being charged with illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm without FID card and possession of a firearm with one prior violent crime, police said.

Clarke also received a license plate violation and was cited for no inspection sticker, according to police.

