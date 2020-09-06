Police: Driver without lights on pulled over, gun recovered in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police pulled over a man who they say was carrying a loaded gun while driving without headlights on Sunday.

Officers patrolling Washington Street around 2:13 a.m. activated their emergency lights and sirens after seeing a motor vehicle operating without headlights on, police said.

The driver, Roy Jaundoo, 44, of Randolph, was asked to show his license and vehicle registration but couldn’t because the car was rented, officials said.

Officers saw one his passenger’s switch seats during the encounter and police say they later saw Jaundoo duck down while in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and move towards the center console.

The vehicle was searched after the driver and occupants were asked to step out. A loaded gun with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine was then seized from the center console, according to police.

Jaundoo will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and for being an armed career criminal, police said.

