Police, drivers rescue injured bald eagle in the middle of I-93

Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police and bystanders rescued an injured bald eagle in the middle of a New Hampshire highway Saturday, officials said.

A trooper responding to reports of an injured eagle on I-93 southbound in Canterbury, New Hampshire found that passersby had rescued the bird and put it in the back of their car, police said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game workers are assessing the eagle’s injuries.

