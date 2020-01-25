Police drone captures funeral procession for DPW worker killed on the job

Methuen police released drone footage of the funeral procession for slain Lawrence DPW worker Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez.

The video shows the streets lined with Department of Public Works vehicles and a motorcade to a Methuen church.

Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, was shot and killed the area of Andover Street around 2 p.m. last week but investigators do not believe he was the intended target.

The video shows a casket being taken into the church.

Towards the end of the video, cars are seen driving into a cemetery under an American flag.

The video concludes with a picture of Ruiz-Rodriguez and the following statement from Methuen police: “The Methuen Police Department extends our condolences to the family and friends of Marcos ‘Tony’ Antonio Ruiz.”

