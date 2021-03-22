Police: Drug dealer used drone to deliver heroin, methamphetamine

(WHDH) — A suspected drug dealer was arrested Friday after investigators found heroin attached to a drone that he was operating, police said.

John Piani, 51, of California, is facing charges including possession and sale of heroin and methamphetamine, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Detectives investigating Piani’s alleged drug deals reportedly caught him operating a drone that was carrying a package of heroin.

Police believe Piani had been using the aerial device to deliver drugs in the city.

Piani is being held on $125,000 bail, jail records indicate.

The drone’s usage remains under investigation.

