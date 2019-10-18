Police: Drug investigation leads to 4 arrests in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A drug investigation lead to four arrests in Tewksbury on Wednesday, police say.

Detectives conducting surveillance in the area of the Motel 6 observed a drug transaction which led to the arrest of four individuals.

Jan Ortiz, 32, of Lawrence, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to violate the drug laws and 2 warrants for failing to attend jury duty.

Thomas Murphy, Jr., 35, of Lawrence, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, carrying a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles), and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Mark Cremin, 31, of Stoneham, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine, possession of Hydroxyzine Pomate, and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Tiffany Carney, 25, of Lowell, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine, possession of Hydroxyzine Pomate, conspiracy to violate the drug laws and for having 2 warrants for possession of a class a substance, fentanyl.

A search warrant was executed which resulted in police recovering additional narcotics.

All of four of these individuals were arraigned at Lowell District Court on Thursday.

Tewksbury Police urges any citizens who suspect criminal activity to call the Dispatch Center at 978-851-7373. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Tip Line at 978-851-0175 or send an email to tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

