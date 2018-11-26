Police: Drug suspect arrested after abandoning 4-year-old in hotel room

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man accused of abandoning a 4-year-old in a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel room over the weekend is facing drug charges after police say they caught him with crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and prescription pills.

Officers conducting a well-being check at the Super 8 Motel on Brown Avenue about 10:15 a.m. Saturday found a 4-year-old in a room by themselves and the person responsible for them, later identified as Christopher Hill, of no fixed address, was arrested after running away when he was located in the breakfast area, according to Manchester police.

Hill was allegedly found to be in possession of .7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 4.3 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, and 29 hydrocodone pills.

The child was turned over to the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Hill is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on three counts of possessing a controlled drug and resisting arrest.

The child’s mother, who was later located outside of the motel, may also face charges.

