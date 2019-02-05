Police: Drug suspect arrested in Wareham wished officers would ‘get shot and killed on duty’

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A drug suspect arrested in Wareham early Tuesday morning allegedly told arrested officers that he “hoped they get shot and killed on duty,” according to police.

Officers who stopped a motorist for driving in the wrong lane of travel on Cranberry Highway about 1 a.m. spoke with the driver and passenger, both of whom were uncooperative, according to Wareham police. Both were arrested when a search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered more than $2,000 in cash, multiple pills, and suspected heroin.

Michael Lacrosse, 37, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of possessing Class A and B drugs with intent to distribute and allegedly acted belligerently during the booking process and told the officers “that he hoped that they get shot and killed on duty.”

Patrick Martin, 38, of Stoneham, was arrested on charges of possessing Class A, B, and C drugs with intent to distribute, failure to identify himself to police, and on an outstanding warrant.

Both were ordered held on $10,000 cash bail pending their arraignment.

Patrick Martin, 38, of Stoneham.

Drugs and cash recovered by Wareham police.

