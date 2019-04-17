Police: Drug suspect caught with gun, fentanyl in car with juvenile passenger

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after a traffic stop in Wareham revealed he had an illegal loaded handgun and fentanyl in a car with a juvenile passenger, police said.

Officers investigating illegal drug activity in Onset Center initiated a traffic stop about 6:20 p.m. after noticing a man who was acting suspiciously get into a vehicle, according to Wareham police.

After ordering the passenger, later identified as Devyn Nickerson, 25, of no certain address, out of the vehicle, police say he was found to be in possession of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, 62 grams of fentanyl, 22 grams of cocaine, pills, and $785 cash.

The female driver and her juvenile passenger were allowed to leave.

Nickerson has been ordered held on $20,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Wednesday in Wareham District Court on charges including carrying a firearm without a license, trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possessing a Class E drug, and possessing ammunition without a firearms identification card.

In a statement, Acting Police Chief John Walcek said, “This arrest is a direct result of citizen complaints of suspected drug dealing. The detective and patrol officers did an outstanding job in safely taking this man into custody. I cannot stress enough that the Wareham Police Department is here to improve the quality of life for this community by taking dangerous drugs and the people who deal them off of our streets.”

