Police: Drug suspect told officers he found cocaine in Burger King drive-thru

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southbridge man caught with more than 240 grams of cocaine in Webster on Monday told police he was in the drive-thru at a local Burger King when the car in front of him dropped a bag of drugs, prompting him to pick it up, officials said.

Officers patrolling East Main Street stopped 27-year-old Luis Vega for speeding around 7:45 p.m. and observed him trying to throw what appeared to be a white bag containing a powdery substance into the open glove compartment, according to the Webster Police Department.

During a search of the car, police said officers also found two other larger baseball-sized bags filled with cocaine in the glove box.

Vega was placed under arrest and also found to be in possession of $689 cash, according to police. They said the cocaine weighed in at a little over 240 grams.

Vega is charged with speeding and trafficking cocaine. He was arraigned Tuesday in Dudley District Court and held on $10,040 bail.

