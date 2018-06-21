Police: Drug suspect who fled Massachusetts caught with nearly a kilo fentanyl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A man already facing drug charges in Massachusetts was arrested in Providence Wednesday morning after law enforcement officers executing a search warrant found nearly two pounds of pure fentanyl in his apartment, officials said.

Jesus Ramos, 52, of 102 Ford St., was arrested about 11:30 a.m. after law enforcement officers raiding his basement apartment found about 885 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of heroin, two kilo presses used for packing fentanyl, heroin, and other narcotics, and packaging materials associated with narcotic sales, Rhode Island state police said.

The fentanyl, police say, has a street value between $30,000 and $35,000.

Ramos was arrested on charges of possessing fentanyl with intent to deliver, possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possessing a controlled substance.

His arrest stemmed from an investigation into reports that Ramos fled Massachusetts while awaiting trial on charges including trafficking fentanyl, illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ramos is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Sixth Division District Court in Providence.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)