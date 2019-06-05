Police: Drug suspects arrested in Marshfield had plan to rob jewelry store

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three homeless men were arrested in Marshfield early Tuesday morning after an officer conducting a traffic stop found drugs, a lock-picking set, and a plan to burglarize a jewelry business in Pembroke, police said.

An officer who stopped a pickup truck for having an expired inspection sticker on Plain Street about 1:15 a.m. called for backup after noticing that both the driver and passenger, who were dressed in all black, were acting evasive and giving conflicting information, according to Marshfield police.

When the other officers arrived they noticed a blanket in the bed of the pickup was moving and found Michael Carpine, 41, dressed in all black with duct tape on his ankles over the bottom of his pants.

As he was being removed from the pickup, police say he was found to be in possession of a glass pipe containing crystal meth residue.

The passenger, Adam Parsons, 41, was arrested on warrants for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle, and possessing Class B and E drugs.

The driver, Jonathan Zakas, 35, was arrested on warrants for breaking and entering, misdemeanor, two

counts of possessing a Class B drug, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Zakas was allegedly found to be in possession of a lock-picking set, a glassine bag containing methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia.

During the booking process, Carpine was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone, Lexapro and various antidepressant pills.

A subsequent investigation led to the recovery of numerous stolen tools, burglarious items, and a plan to burglarize a Pembroke jewelry business.

All three were slated to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court.

