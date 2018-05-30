Police: Drug trafficker nabbed in Chelsea after high-speed chase

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man accused of trafficking heroin, fentanyl and cocaine was arrested after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said.

Bryan Cortez, 31, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. by members of the State Police Gang Unit after they noticed him driving in a silver Volkswagen Passat, according to state police. The troopers, who were working with an FBI agent, arrested Cortez after recognizing him as the suspect accused of dragging one of them with his car during a motor vehicle stop in 2015.

After pulling the car over on Eastern Avenue in Chelsea, state police say Cortez sped away as the troopers approached the vehicle, triggering a high-speed chase that led to a foot pursuit when he abandoned the car on Chester Avenue. Cortez was later placed under arrest on Highland Street, state police said.

While searching a backpack Cortez was carrying, state police say they found a loaded Bersa Thunder 9 Ultra Compact 9mm pistol, several bags of suspected fentanyl, a bag containing 43 Suboxone strips, several plastic bags containing suspected crack cocaine, a brown Gucci bag containing suspect heroin, three unidentified pills, plastic baggies containing marijuana and $1,240 in cash.

He was taken to the State Police Barracks in Revere, where he was booked on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm third offense, being an armed career criminal, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Cortez was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court.

