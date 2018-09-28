Police: Drug trafficking suspect caught with heroin, fentanyl, crack in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing drug charges after police say he was caught dealing drugs near a school in Whitman, officials said.

An officer patrolling School Street about 5 p.m. Thursday spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a home and noticed a man known to police get into the vehicle and conduct a drug transaction, according to Whitman police.

After calling for backup and following the vehicle to the intersection of Park and Hayden avenues, the officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, Jean Carlos Batista-Rosario, 26, of Mattapan, after allegedly finding a hidden compartment containing 67 individual bags of heroin, five bags of crack, two blue pills containing fentanyl, two cellpones, and $129 in cash.

“The horrendous impact of the nationwide opioid epidemic is well-documented, and the Whitman Police Department works very hard to support those suffering from addiction and their families,” Whitman Police Chief Scott D. Benton said in a statement. “However, those who seek to profit from the suffering and misery of others — drug dealers — remain and shall remain a target of aggressive enforcement action aimed at shutting down their operations and holding them accountable for the considerable harm they cause in our communities. I would like to praise the diligent work of Officer Young, whose great police work resulted in this arrest.”

Batista-Rosario is slated to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court on charges of trafficking heroin, committing a drug violation near a school or park, possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of fentanyl.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)