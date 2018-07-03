Police: Drug trafficking suspect led officers on high-speed chase in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say he led officers on a brief high-speed chase in Norwood Saturday.

Officers say Amir Alberto Malagon Bisono was acting suspiciously in a vehicle in the parking lot of Stash’s Pizza before he suddenly sped down on Route 1 at 80 mph, according to a post on the Norwood Police Department’s Facebook page. As officers chased the car, they say Bisono threw objects out the window before pulling over.

When police recovered what Bisono threw from the car, a styrofoam cup containing 23 bags of heroin, he was arrested on charges including trafficking in 18 grams of heroin, failure to stop for police and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the post.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)