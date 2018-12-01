Police: Drugged driver fleeing in stolen car hits, injures landscaper in Milton

Authorities are investigating after a landscaper was struck and injured by a drugged driver as he led police on a wild chase in a stolen car in Milton on Saturday, police said.

An officer who came across a minor motor vehicle crash on Brook Road about 10:30 a.m. noticed one of the drivers flee the scene as he approached, according to Milton police.

As the officer pursued the Nissan Maxima with his lights and sirens activated, police say the driver crossed the double yellow lines to pass another car in traffic, prompting the officer to call off the chase.

But soon after, the driver sideswiped another car and hit a landscaper who was standing outside his truck on the side of the street before veering across the road and slamming into an occupied car that was parked in a nearby driveway, according to police.

The driver, identified only as a 32-year-old homeless man, was arrested after a brief foot chase. The landscaper who was struck was taken to Boston Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, refusing to stop for police, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Breaking: Milton and State Police on Brook Road. A source tells me a person in a stolen car struck a landscaper, injuring him, during a chase. A co worker says the man was knocked unconscious and injured his ankle but should be ok. He’s hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/o6rfUNdjM2 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 1, 2018

