Police: Drugged driver rear-ended school bus as it was picking up students in Somerset

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset man is facing serious charges after police say he was drugged behind the wheel when he rear-ended a school bus as it was picking up students Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Read Street and Pleasant View Avenue about 7:30 a.m. found a gray Honda under the back of a school bus, according to Somerset police.

The driver had just illuminated her lights to pick up children when 37-year-old Rolando Cavaco Jr. barreled into the back of the bus, police said.

Cavaco Jr. was taken into custody after apparently failing a series of field sobriety tests.

He is charged with OUI drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to slow or stop, and possession of a class E drug.

No children were injured in the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)