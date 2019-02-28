REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Boston man accused of carjacking a vehicle from an Uber driver is facing a drugged driving charge after he hit a Department of Transportation worker in Revere early Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a person struck in the area of Route 1 and Route 16 just after midnight learned that the worker was getting out of his truck to assist with an earlier OUI crash on Sargent Street when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic, state police said.

The man who allegedly hit him, Matthew Ricco Tyre, 29, was arrested after trying to flee the scene.

Troopers later determined that the vehicle he was driving was stolen from a 29-year-old Revere man who was working as an Uber driver.

The Department of Transportation worker, a 52-year-old Revere man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyre is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Thursday on charges including carjacking, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

