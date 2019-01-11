Police: Drugged driver who hit cruiser during chase in Medford caught with stolen silverware

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man who rammed a Medford police cruiser while trying to evade arrest early Friday morning is facing larceny charges after police say he was caught with several stolen items, including sterling silverware, two phones, and five women’s watches.

A trooper responding to an alert to be on the lookout for a 1997 Hyundai Accent that had just fled from police spotted the suspect vehicle and followed it as it exited Interstate 93 and onto Route 60, according to state police.

The driver, later identified as Scott E. Vining, 49, allegedly crashed into a Medford police cruiser before turning down Fountain Street and running away on foot.

He was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

A search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered sterling silverware, two phones, and five women’s watches.

Vining is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on charges including failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, third offense, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, and receiving stolen property.

