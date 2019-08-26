Police: Drugged NH man arrested after driving wrong way down high-speed lane

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old New Hampshire man is facing serious charges after police say troopers caught him dirving the wrong way down the high-speed lane on Route 101 early Monday morning.

Raiden Bento-Whittman, of Stratham, is slated to be arraigned next month in Brentwood District Court on charges including felony reckless conduct and driving under the influence of drugs, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on the westbound side of the highway near Exit 9 in Exeter just before 1 a.m. started slowing and stopping motorists as they worked to locate a silver Honda CRV that was reportedly traveling in the high-speed lane.

Bento-Whittman was found a short distance from Exit 9 and taken into custody without incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)