MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old woman under the influence of alcohol assaulted a family member, two police officers and another person on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at the London Court Apartments in Merrimack, New Hampshire learned that Megan Anderson had assaulted and threatened a family member, as well as assaulted another household member during an argument, according to police.

The officers attempted to take her into custody while she struggled and subsequently assaulted two officers, police added.

Anderson was placed on personal recognizance bail but transported to the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections after officers reportedly determined that she was intoxicated.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court – Merrimack on Wednesday to face several charges, including three counts of domestic violence, resisting arrest, two counts of simple assault, criminal threatening, possession of alcohol by a minor and breach of bail.

