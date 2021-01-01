Police: Drunk driver charged after rear ending Hudson police cruiser

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing charges after police say they struck a police cruiser in Hudson just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The cruiser was rear ended while an officer was responding to a call for a fight, police said.

The officer was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

The driver, who police did not identify, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor – second offense, police said.

