Police: Drunk driver crashed into house, no one injured

DETROIT, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say an unwelcome visitor dropped by a home.

Troopers say a Connecticut man faces drunken-driving charges after crashing his car into the house in the town of Detroit on Sunday.

They say no one was hurt, even though several of the home’s occupants were seated in the area of the house that was hit.

Police say 48-year-old Scott Nicholson is charged with operating under the influence. It was unclear if he had a lawyer. A voice mail for Nicholson wasn’t immediately returned.

