Police: Drunk driver crashes into Quincy rental car shop

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a Hertz rental car business in Quincy while drunk is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The driver, identified as a 53-year-old man, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating to danger, and speeding Monday evening.

The truck smashed through a wall, shattering glass and sending debris everywhere just before 5 p.m.

An employee inside the building at the time of the crash was hit by the vehicle, officials confirmed. The victim appears to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses recalled hearing a loud crash as the truck barreled into the building.

“It was bad,” Grace Cuddy said. “There was smoke everywhere and glass everywhere.

The driver is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

