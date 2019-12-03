Police: Drunk driver crashes truck into Stoughton building

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drunk driving charges after his box truck slammed into a Stoughton corporate office building Tuesday, police said.

An employee said the impact sounded like an explosion, and her boss yelled “Get out, get out, get out!” as the building, which houses medical equipment company MSD, filled with smoke after the impact.

Stoughton police say that while the truck is marked “US MAIL,” it is owned by a Lowell transportation company and the driver was working for a major online retailer. The truck veered off Technology Drive, crossed a median, struck a tree, a large sign and three cars before finally hitting the building at 11 a.m.

The employee said the driver, a man in his 50s, appeared to be OK when she approached him after the crash, but he began trying to back the truck out of the building before she stopped him. The man has been charged with drunk driving and will be arraigned tomorrow, police said.

No one was hurt in the crash, but Stoughton Police Lt. John Bonney said that was a matter of luck.

“There’s a lot of damage to that building, a lot of damage to the truck, luck was on a lot of people’s side, for sure,” Bonney said.

