BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing drunk driving charges after critically injuring a pedestrian in Boston Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Kneeland street shortly before 1 a.m. found a man had been struck by a Hyundai Elantra as he crossed the street, police said. The man was taken to Tufts Medical Center with critical injuries.

Officers determined the driver smelled of alcohol and had been drinking since the previous day, police said. Abana Cabrera, 36, was charged under the name Roberto Rodriguez Cabera with driving while under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, OUI alcohol second offense and failing to stop.

Cabrera was released on $7,500 bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitor after being arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday.

