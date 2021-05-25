Police: Drunk driver drove wrong way on I-495 with loaded gun and drugs in car

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk down the wrong side of the road in Middleboro with a loaded gun and various drugs, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a car driving south in the northbound lane of Route 495 at 4 a.m. forced the car to stop and allegedly determined the driver was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, police said. When police searched the car, they allegedly found a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number and a chest containing four pounds of marijuana and various THC candies.

Rahjiv Amarsingh, 26, of Worcester, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, driving the wrong way, a marked lanes violation, driving without a license, carrying a loaded gun, possession of a gun with a defaced serial number, possessing ammunition without a license, possession of a class C drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute and possession of a class E drug with intent to distribute.

Amarsingh was scheduled to be arraigned at Wareham District Court.

