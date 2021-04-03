Police: Drunk driver parks car shooting off sparks in condominium lot, torching other vehicles

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges of driving while under the influence after allegedly parking his car that was shooting sparks at a Hyannis condo complex, setting other vehicles ablaze.

Officers responding to reports of a fire at a condo complex on Bearse’s Way at 3 a.m. found several cars burning, according to police. The fire was extinguished and no one was hurt, officials said.

Officials said a man hit a guardrail while driving on Route 6 just before exit 68, losing a tire and driving on his rim for another three miles. The man allegedly drove his car, shooting sparks because of the rim, into the parking lot and parked between two other cars, leading to them all catching fire.

“That’s scary. I mean, he could have gotten into an accident out there. I’m surprised he made it all the way over here,” said resident Yvette Cortez.

Julio Ramos-Rivera, 36, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)