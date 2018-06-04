DERBY, Conn. (WHDH) — A drunken driver slammed into a parked car Friday, causing the car to crash into a Connecticut hospital emergency room, police said.

Officers responding to Griffin Hospital at 2:14 a.m. determined that a 51-year-old man was driving his vehicle up Division Street when he hit an unoccupied parked car in the emergency room parking lot. Surveillance video shows the parked car crashing into the emergency room waiting area following the collision.

The driver was taken inside the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He is now facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

