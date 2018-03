FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WHDH) — A Virginia man got hit by his own car while allegedly fleeing from police.

Dashcam footage showed the man jumping out of his car and running away without putting his vehicle in park.

According to police, the car hit him but he was not seriously hurt.

The man now faces drunk driving charges.

