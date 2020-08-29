Police: Drunk North Carolina man pistol-whips and shoots at cousin in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man is facing assault with intent to murder charges after firing a gun at his cousin and pistol-whipping him in Fairhaven Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Main Street at 2a.m. found three men arguing in the street near a BMW, police said. After investigating, police determined the driver got into an argument with his cousin, who was in the passenger seat, and pistol-whipped him with a handgun and fired a shot that narrowly missed his head.

The cousin and another passenger fought with the driver and two more shots were fired with no injuries, police said. Police found a 9mm Baretta handgun and shell casings at the scene.

Police charged Christopher Gaskill, 24, of Grantsboro, North Carolina, with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, carrying a gun while intoxicated, carrying a gun without a license, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm in commission of a felony and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Gaskill is being held and is expected to be arraigned Monday at New Bedford District Court.

