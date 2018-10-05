Police: Drunken birds boozing on berries flying into windows, cars

(WHDH) — Drunken and confused birds that are “under the influence” of fermented berries are wreaking havoc on a town in Minnesota, officials said.

Officers have responded to several reports of birds flying into windows and cars in recent days, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

The cause behind the strange occurrence? Officials say berries in the area have fermented earlier than usual due to an early frost and many birds have not yet migrated south for the season.

“It appears that some birds are getting a little more ‘tipsy’ than normal,” the department said in a press release. “Generally, younger birds’ livers cannot handle the toxins as efficiently as more mature birds.”

Officials say the birds should sober up within a short period of time.

In a joking manner, police asked residents to call 911 if they see the following:

Woodstock pushing Snoopy off the doghouse for no apparent reason.

Big Bird operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe manner.

Any other birds after midnight with Taco Bell items.

The Roadrunner jumping in and out of traffic.

Tweety acting as if 10 feet tall and getting into confrontations with cats.

