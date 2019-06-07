Police: Drunken Boston man clocked at 120 mph on I-89 in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested an on aggravated driving while intoxicated charge after state police say he was clocked driving at 120 mph on I-89 in Hopkinton on Friday.

A member of the New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit was monitoring traffic from a State Police aircraft about 3:45 p.m. when he noticed a 2013 Audi Q5 driving 120 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The driver, Rory Walsh, 36, was arrested after he was stopped in Concord.

Walsh was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests.

He will be arraigned June 21 in Concord Circuit Court on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.

