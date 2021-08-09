WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman caught driving erratically admitted to drinking a 12-pack of beer in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire late Saturday night, police said.

A sergeant who spotted the vehicle driving erratically on North Main Street just after 11 p.m. conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Bridget Kiley Hubbard, 23, of Wolfeboro, admitted to consuming a 12-pack of Bud Light and also produced several open containers within the car, according to Wolfeboro police.

After a series of tests and observations, Hubbard was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and open container.

She is slated to be arraigned on Aug. 17.

