Police: Drunken driver arrested after crashing into house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a driver who crashed a pickup truck into a home in Falmouth early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Jones Road just after 1:40 a.m. found a damaged pickup truck against the side of a house, according to police.

The resident of the home was uninjured in the crash.

The driver, identified only as a 36-year-old Falmouth man, refused medical treatment and was placed under arrest for speeding, negligent operation of a vehicle, and operating under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)