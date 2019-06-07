Police: Drunken driver arrested after crashing into house in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus man is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he crashed into a house in Tewksbury.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a house on Pleasant Street had to extricate the driver, later identified as Joseph Cetrullo, 24, from the crumpled vehicle, according to Tewksbury police.

Cetrullo, who suffered only minor injuries, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

