MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - State police arrested a drunken driver caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire early Friday morning, authorities said.

Trooper Tyler Duhamel saw Cassidy Nottingham, 25, of Hudson, traveling south on the northbound side of the highway in the area of exit 4 around 1:15 a.m., according to state police.

He stopped the vehicle and determined that Nottingham was allegedly operating under the influence of an intoxicating liquor.

Nottingham is slated to be in court at a later date on a charge of driving under the influence.

