Police: Drunken driver arrested after hitting 2 state police vehicles on Route 91 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Connecticut man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge after police say he slammed into the back of two parked state police cruisers on Route 91 in Chicopee early Saturday morning, prompting officials to have a police dog taken to the vet for evaluation.

Troopers who stopped a suspected drug suspect on the northbound side of the highway shortly after midnight said they were speaking with the suspect when a driver, later identified as Ryan Churilo, of East Windsor, lost control of his 2020 Subaru Forester, hit a vehicle in the middle lane, and slammed into the state police vehicles in the breakdown lane, according to state police.

Two Massachusetts State Troopers were outside their cruisers on Route 91 northbound in Chicopee, conducting a drug investigation, when a drunk driver slammed into both cruisers shortly after midnight today. State police K9 Kyber was taken from the scene to be evaluated but suffered no serious injuries.

The other vehicle that was in the middle lane when it was struck by the Forester did not stop and continued to drive northbound on Route 91. That vehicle’s description was broadcast to area barracks and local police departments but was not located.

Churilo was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless operation of a motor vehicle after troopers allegedly found an empty bottle of wine on the ground outside his overturned vehicle and another partially-consumed bottle in the car.

He was issued a summons to appear in Springfield District Court for arraignment.

