Police: Drunken driver arrested after hitting, seriously injuring bicyclist in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected drunken driver was arrested Sunday night after allegedly hitting and injuring a bicyclist in Lowell, police said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a cyclist in the area of 803 Rogers St. about 9:05 p.m. found a man in the street suffering from serious injuries, according to Lowell police.

The driver, Jacquelyn Hopkinson, 26, of Dracut was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Witnesses said she was speeding prior to the crash.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital. Their condition was not immediately released.

