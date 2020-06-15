Police: Drunken driver arrested after sideswiping NH trooper’s cruiser, taking off

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing drunken driving charges after sideswiping a state trooper’s cruiser while it was pulled over in New Hampshire Monday, officials said.

A trooper who had pulled a car over into the breakdown lane on Route 16 northbound in Rochester, New Hampshire around noon saw his cruiser’s door struck by a black 2012 Hyundai Elantra, police said.

A car matching that description had been reported driving recklessly before the crash, and the driver of the Elantra kept driving until being pulled over at the Rochester tolls, according to police.

Brian Theriault, 28, of Northwood, New Hampshire, was charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, conduct after an accident, driving without a license, and failing to move over.

He is set to be arraigned Aug. 12 at Rochester Circuit Court.

