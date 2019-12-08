Police: Drunken driver arrested after woman found seriously injured on Route 495 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is facing a drunken-driving charge after a woman believed to have jumped from the window of a moving vehicle was found seriously injured on Route 495 in Plainville early Sunday morning, police say.

Troopers responding to a report of an adult female who had exited a motor vehicle on Route 495 southbound between exits 14 and 13 around 1:30 a.m. found a 26-year-old Taunton woman suffering from serious injuries, according to state police.

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.

The vehicle in which the woman had been riding as a passenger remained on scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman exited the vehicle through the passenger-side window, possibly while the vehicle was still moving, state police said.

The driver, Joseph Monsini, 25, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation into how and why the female victim exited the vehicle remains ongoing.

